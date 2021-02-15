brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Rock stars! Two Brighton geology students win national recognition

Posted On 15 Feb 2021 at 12:05 pm
Two Brighton University students have won national recognition for their hard work, achievements and potential.

Kody Marley, left, and Isaac Watkins

The pair are among just eight in the country to have been honoured by the Institute of Quarrying, the industry body founded in 1917 which sets professional standards.

Isaac Watkins and Kody Marley are both studying for a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in geology at Brighton.

Mr Watkins is a final year student specialising in “ore systems” and “petrogenesis” – or how rocks are formed in the first place. Mr Marley has focused on clay materials, such as those used to make roof tiles.

The institute said: “Eight of the best geology students in the UK have received recognition for their hard work and commitment to learning from the Institute of Quarrying (IQ), the membership organisation responsible for setting professional standards in the mineral extractives industries.

“The geologists of the future were nominated by their respective universities for the IQ National Student Awards.

“The achievement recognises high-achieving students who demonstrate continuous hard work and commitment towards their course, as well as strong potential for a successful career in the mineral extractives industry.

“IQ is rewarding each winner with two years of free student membership to support ongoing studies and future careers.

“Each winner also receives a certificate acknowledging recognition by the professional membership body.”

Isaac Watkins

The institute’s chief executive James Thorne said: “Students everywhere have had immense challenges to overcome this year but, for these students, their commitment to academic studies and passion towards geology has not gone unnoticed.

“The Institute of Quarrying is all about supporting people at all stages of their professional life so we hope the free access to student membership will not only support their personal development but also open up the exciting career opportunities available to them in the mineral extractives industry.”

Kody Marley

The Institute of Quarrying is the international professional body for quarrying, construction materials and the related extractive and processing industries, with more than 6,000 members in 50 countries.

