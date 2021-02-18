brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Sweet deal for old Maplin store in Brighton

Posted On 18 Feb 2021 at 9:43 pm
The old Maplin electronics store in London Road, Brighton has been leased to Kaspas Desserts – the self-styled “king of desserts”.

The old Maplin store in London Road in Brighton

The deal was brokered by Brighton commercial property agents Graves Jenkins almost three years after Maplin closed when the national chain failed.

Graves Jenkins said: “The double-fronted unit, close to Preston Circus, has been empty since the electronics giant went into administration in 2018.

“The owners of the building, property investment company Reefsouth Limited, redeveloped the upper parts into residential accommodation and created a new ground floor retail unit of 2,600 sq ft of virtual open plan trading area.

“Kaspas will now undertake a major renovation of the space to create an exclusive dining experience of both hot and cold desserts.”

Robert Hales, of Kaspa’s retained agent EJ Hales, said: “Despite the pandemic we have continued our cautious expansion – and on the south coast alone have recently opened stores at Poole, Horsham and Fareham, with a further opening soon at Southampton.

“We are delighted to have secured a strong site in Brighton, having been looking for several years for the right site.”

Letting agent Phil Graves said: “Despite the covid world we are now experiencing, we received multiple interest in this unit and managed to achieve the full asking rent.

“Major high street retail is obviously suffering at the moment but there seems to be a constant demand for good secondary outlets.

“I can see certain areas of the city continuing a resurgence of activity once lockdown restrictions recede.”

Kaspa’s Desserts in Worthing

Graves Jenkins were understood to be seeking £40,000 a year based on a new long-term lease for the premises.

