The Great Escape 2021 cancelled, but will go ahead online

For those of you that don’t already know, this year’s fabulous Great Escape 2021 new musical festival will no longer be taking place in Brighton this year. However, The Great Escape will be happening online for the first time!

On 13th and 14th May 2021 music lovers can expect a huge snapshot of the best new artists showcasing their talents, plus The Great Escape Conference featuring the CMU conference strands, keynote speakers, panels, talks and debates as well as dedicated facilities for the industry to come together and network – just without the sea air and dashing between our beloved venues into the early hours…

The Great Escape ticket holders will be sent a special loyalty discount link to participate in TGE Online. If you don’t currently have a TGE ticket and want to join TGE Online you can purchase a ticket HERE. More information about TGE Online will be released very soon….

The Great Escape will be back next year in real life on 11th -14th May 2022 and as usual, you will be able to buy a festival ticket or delegate pass.

If you are a TGE21 or TGE20 ticket holder you can choose to roll your tickets over to next year OR you can request a refund from the ticket agent that you purchased with.

Visit HERE for further updates.

Sadly, The Great Escape wasn’t able to take place in 2020 also due to the ongoing pandemic. If you wish to relive the excellent 2019 festival, then you can do no better than reading our reviews of no less than 100 performances – CLICK HERE.