Brighton faces heavy rain and 70mph winds

Brighton is expected to have heavy rain with stormy winds reaching speeds of up to 70mph today (Wednesday 10 March).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with high winds affecting much of the country including Brighton and Hove.

Gusts along the south coast are predicted to hit 70 mph, according to some forecasts.

And the official forecaster said that the stormy winds would continue to blow tomorrow (Thursday 11 March).

The Met Office said: “Strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers may bring some disruption to England and Wales.”

Brighton and Hove could have as much as a quarter of an inch of rain today as well as high winds.

But with the wind now coming from the south west, the cold weather will be pushed out.

The top temperature is still only expected to be 9C (48F) though.