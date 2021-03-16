Why public trust in Brighton and Hove City Council has collapsed

Faith in Brighton and Hove City Council’s ruling councillors appears to have plummeted to an all-time low.

A residents’ petition of no confidence in the council, which attracted more than 4,400 signatures, was presented to the recent meeting of the full council.

So why has public trust in the council collapsed to such a level where residents are organising petitions of no confidence?

A statement of fact: after the local election in 2019 the Labour administration entered into a secret agreement with the supposedly major opposition party – the Greens – to jointly agree the way forward for the council’s policies.

After a few months the Labour administration endured a series of mishaps which resulted in their becoming the major opposition party with the Green Party assuming the administration role.

This was only right and proper – what was, however, not right and proper was for the secret agreement to continue.

The leader of the Green administration was asked to confirm publicly the contents of the agreement which he failed to do.

The contents were leaked and published online by Brighton and Hove News, thus letting the public into the secret pact between the Green and Labour parties.

The Conservative group and the independent councillors were not a party to the agreement and had until then not been able to comment upon its content.

Our democracy, which is so dear to all of us, must be defended at all costs. This democracy, which we assume is normal, is not reflected in many parts of the world – indeed we are all aware of many countries where elections are either for a single party or where the ruling party overrides the election result.

We have to ask ourselves why do we have an election – and the answer is thankfully very simple. To enable electors to support the candidate and party which best represent their views and interests.

In May 2019 we in the city had our election with residents having a choice to vote for candidates from the major parties as well as independents.

If you supported the Green Party you voted Green, if you thought the Labour Party was best, you voted Labour, etc, etc.

The result was as we know a narrow victory for Labour which, somehow, within a short time turned into a narrow defeat.

With the signing of the secret agreement, however, nothing really changed. The result was that the two thirds of the electorate who voted against the party in administration – first Labour and now the Greens – have found that their votes have been totally ignored.

Such an agreement is totally out of order. It has been left to the Conservative Party together with the independent councillors to form the active opposition – a paid role. First the Green Party and now the Labour Party has failed to fulfil their opposition duties.

It is a nonsense in the public’s eyes that the Labour Party is now supposedly the official opposition.

This lack of opposition has resulted in some issues being forced through without proper consultation and public involvement – the Old Shoreham Road temporary cycle lane being a good example.

I am acutely aware that all members of the council are true democrats at heart. They should recognise that the Green and Labour Groups bear joint culpability for the performance of – and the public’s loss of confidence in – Brighton and Hove City Council.

Garry Peltzer Dunn is a Conservative councillor for Wish Ward on Brighton and Hove City Council and led Hove Borough Council from 1987 to 1991.