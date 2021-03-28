Gregory Porter announces rescheduled Brighton concert date

Gregory Porter will now be appearing at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 14th May 2022. The concert was originally scheduled for Tuesday 26th May 2020 as part of a thirteen date UK tour.

Purchase your tickets for the new Brighton show HERE or HERE or from your usual ticket supplier.

The international best selling artist and two time Grammy Award-winning jazz/soul singing sensation, is honoured to be taking his show out on the road, which takes in three nights at the historic Royal Albert Hall on 13th, 14th and 16th October 2021.

With his irresistible warm baritone vocals, Porter continues to perform to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition and acclaim, with both his Grammy winning selling albums ‘Liquid Spirit’ and ‘Take Me To The Alley’.

In fact, Porter’s last four studio albums have all hit the UK Top 10, which has cemented his presence within our music industry. In 2013 ‘Liquid Spirit’ got to No.9, 2016’s ‘Take Me To The Alley’ peaked at No.5, the following year (2017) ‘Nat King Cole’ and me hit No.3, a position which was matched by his follow up album ‘All Rise’ in 2020. They don’t come much cooler than Gregory Porter… a tour not to be missed.

The May 2022 full dates are:

7 – Leeds First Direct Arena

8 – Manchester AO Arena

10 – Bournemouth International Centre

11 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

13 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

14 – Brighton Centre

16 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

All venue tour tickets are available from HERE.

For further information on Porter, visit his official website www.gregoryporter.com

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.