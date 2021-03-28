brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Gregory Porter announces rescheduled Brighton concert date

Posted On 28 Mar 2021 at 4:12 pm
Gregory Porter coming to Brighton next year

Gregory Porter will now be appearing at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 14th May 2022. The concert was originally scheduled for Tuesday 26th May 2020 as part of a thirteen date UK tour.

Purchase your tickets for the new Brighton show HERE or HERE or from your usual ticket supplier.

The international best selling artist and two time Grammy Award-winning jazz/soul singing sensation, is honoured to be taking his show out on the road, which takes in three nights at the historic Royal Albert Hall on 13th, 14th and 16th October 2021.

With his irresistible warm baritone vocals, Porter continues to perform to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition and acclaim, with both his Grammy winning selling albums ‘Liquid Spirit’ and ‘Take Me To The Alley’.

In fact, Porter’s last four studio albums have all hit the UK Top 10, which has cemented his presence within our music industry. In 2013 ‘Liquid Spirit’ got to No.9, 2016’s ‘Take Me To The Alley’ peaked at No.5, the following year (2017) ‘Nat King Cole’ and me hit No.3, a position which was matched by his follow up album ‘All Rise’ in 2020. They don’t come much cooler than Gregory Porter… a tour not to be missed.

The May 2022 full dates are:

7 – Leeds First Direct Arena
8 – Manchester AO Arena
10 – Bournemouth International Centre
11 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
13 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
14 – Brighton Centre
16 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

All venue tour tickets are available from HERE.

For further information on Porter, visit his official website www.gregoryporter.com

