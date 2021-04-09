brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove pays tribute to Prince Philip

Posted On 09 Apr 2021 at 6:17 pm
By :
Comments: 3

Prince Philip at the opening of the i360. Credit: British Airways i360

Public figures past and present paid tribute to Prince Philip as news broke of his death this afternoon.

The Duke of Edinburgh had visited the city – and before that, the two towns – on several occasions over the years, including the opening of the The Keep and Brighton Marina, the granting of city status to Brighton and Hove and lastly the opening of the i360.

The leaders of all three parties on Brighton and Hove City Council said in a joint statement: “On behalf of our residents, we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“We recognise the Duke’s long service to our country and his dedication to Her Majesty the Queen.

“Our condolences to all who mourn his loss.”

Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the Queen on the loss of her husband after 73 years and to the rest of the royal family who’ve lost a father, a grandfather and a great grandfather.

“He has been a huge strength and support to the Queen throughout her reign, as she herself has said on many occasions

“His decades of public service have been appreciated by so many. I think particularly of The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, which made such a big contribution to connecting young people with nature and the outdoors.

“Like so many people across the country, my thoughts are with the Queen and her family today.”

Hove MP Peter Kyle said: “A terribly sad moment. Our whole community in Hove and Portslade will be thinking of the Queen at such a sad moment.

“Their marriage was remarkable, his service to our country unwavering.”

Former council leader Jason Kitcat recalled the time he met Prince Philip at the opening of The Keep.

He said: “I was introduced to the royal couple as Leader of the City Council, followed by East Sussex’s leader Cllr Keith Glazier. The Prince took a long hard look at both of us, then said with a wink ‘Do you two get along then or is this just for show?’

“Like school children pleading our innocence, both Keith and I swore we got on like a house on fire. We actually did get on well, which was unusual given our roles and politics. But the twinkle in the Prince’s eye made it feel like a special moment.

“This was one of the few occasions when I wore I tie, which caused much consternation in some quarters – astonishingly, from my minuscule collection of ties, I picked one that exactly matched HRH’s outfit. There were rumours I’d been tipped off, not so. RIP Prince Philip.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I first met Prince Philip as a schoolgirl when he and the Queen came to open the Brighton Marina.

“He told us how he’d been stationed at our school during the war and shared our dismay at the walk along the half mile corridor to meals! I always loved his sense of humour. Such a loss.”

Sir Andrew Bowden, the former Conservative MP for Brighton Kemptown, said: “My wife and I were very saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

“It was my privilege to meet him on many occasions during my 27 years as the Member of Parliament for Brighton Kemptown.

“He was a great man who devoted his life to the service of the Queen and our country. Duty was the key to his life.

“In different circumstances, I believe he would have become Admiral of the Fleet of our nation’s Royal Navy.

“The hearts of the nation will go out to our great Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Bishop of Chichester Martin Warner said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and with her family, on hearing the news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Beyond the love and commitment of marriage and family life, Prince Philip has a been a remarkable consort in his commitment for nearly 7 decades to the demands of public life – a rock of support in good times and bad.

“Let us now give thanks for his steadfast love of the Queen, their family and the nation that he served with pride.

“May God grant to him rest and peace and a share in the glory of eternal life.”

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Arundel and Brighton Richard Moth said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the Royal Family at this time of loss.

“Prince Philip has given extraordinary service to this country over many years and will be greatly missed, may he rest in peace.”

Former Argus reporter Bill Gardner, who is now at the Telegraph, shared this typically irreverent anecdote of the late prince.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Robert Street 9 April 2021 at 6.52pm Reply

    Typical bias against Lloyd Russell Moyle. Not including his tribute!

    • Chaz. 9 April 2021 at 10.07pm Reply

      Must have missed that.
      Bumble-Hole would only ever praise Momentum and commie loons.

  2. roy pennington 9 April 2021 at 8.21pm Reply

    phil the kill!

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
April 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com