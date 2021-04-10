Labour is pushing for genuinely affordable homes – and dignity for the homeless

There was another full council meeting on Thursday 25 March and here are some of the highlights.

Labour councillors submitted a range of questions raising concerns on behalf of residents on issues such as affordable housing, safety on Madeira Drive, the vaccination rollout, green spaces, cycle lanes, rough sleeping and waste disposal.

I used my questions to raise concerns about the proposed development of the gasworks site in the east of the city, namely the developers’ inability or unwillingness to say how many of the proposed 600 to 700 homes will be affordable and what the leader of the council will do to ensure any development of the site includes 40 per cent housing that is genuinely affordable to local people.

I also asked how he thinks the proposed development will benefit the local community amid concerns that properties will be snapped up by overseas investors and left empty.

I await a written response and hope the Green administration will stand up for local people.

Later in the meeting was an update on accommodation for rough sleepers and homeless people through the pandemic – where I was proud to vote in favour of the council formally adopting the Homeless Bill of Rights.

While not legally binding, the spirit of the Bill of Rights seeks to ensure those driven to rough sleeping are not automatically treated as a nuisance or criminal but with dignity and respect.

Labour worked cross-party to ensure the council reaffirmed its commitment to the Hands Off Moulsecoomb Primary School campaign.

We stand with the parents, staff and unions in again calling on the Secretary of State to listen to our community and revoke the forced academisation order.

Labour worked collaboratively to win support for plans to lobby government to provide more welfare assistance and funding to help councils support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

We tasked the administration with publishing a report outlining the impacts of covid-19 and lockdown on children and young people across the city and what additional support can be provided.

I’ve always said we are willing to work cross-party in the best interests of the city and we proved that again last week.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.