Neighbours object to Hove bar’s plan for tables on pavement

Neighbours have objected to a bar’s plans to place half a dozen tables “on the highway” as the business tries to pick up trade again after the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Five people have objected to the application by Libation, in Victoria Grove, Second Avenue, Hove, including someone with a mobility scooter who already struggles to get past pavement drinkers there.

Libation, formerly the Tin Drum, is owned by the Day family’s Golden Lion Group, which has seven pubs across Brighton and Hove. Leo Day is listed as the designated premises supervisor.

The application – for a variation to Libation’s premises licence – is due to go before a virtual Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel next week.

A report to the licensing panel quoted concerns about the pavement becoming blocked outside the premises – even though Libation pledged to clear away the extra tables by 7pm.

One neighbour, whose details have been redacted, said that there were a “multitude of other outlets” selling alcohol in the area.

The anonymous neighbour said: “In addition, local residents have, on a number of occasions, complained about the poor management of tables on the highway, blocking paths and failing to manage intoxicated customers.

“This nuisance would exist even if the tables were removed at 7pm as much of the drinking happens during the day.”

Another anonymous neighbour said: “On many occasions in the past we have struggled to walk past this establishment on the pavement and on some occasions have been forced to use the road as access has been blocked by Libation customers.

“When we have asked customers to make way on occasions, they have been quite aggressive and appear not to comprehend the pavement is a public right of way. This is at all times of the day.

“The management do their best with security staff but often they do not come on duty until the evening.”

The bar’s existing licence permits alcohol to be sold from 10am to 1am every day although it has traditionally shut at 10.30pm on a Sunday.

It has reopened its forecourt in line with the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules yesterday (Monday 12 April).

But the government’s “roadmap” out of lockdown means that it cannot serve people indoors until Monday 17 May at the earliest.

The licensing panel is due to meet at 10am next Tuesday (20 April) and the hearing is scheduled to be webcast on the council website.