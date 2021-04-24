brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Emily Capell announces Brighton gig at The Green Door Store

Emily Capell is coming to Brighton

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team are certainly no strangers to the charismatic Emily Capell, as we have twice witnessed her uplifting live sets in Sussex.

The first of these was at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on 21st November 2019, when she was performing on the same bill as The Selecter and Rhoda Dakar. Our reviewer commented: “Emily’s onstage charisma is second to none and she made me chuckle from her first interaction with the crowd. She is political, cynical, observant, and fun, with an obvious love for Joe Strummer as he often pops up in her lyrics and chat, even her debut album is called ‘Combat Frock’. What is not to like about her?”

Below are a few photos from the night……..

Emily Capell live at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea 20.11.19 (pics John Bownas/Festival Flyer) (click on pics to enlarge!)

If you wish to read the full review then click HERE.

Our second Emily Capell live concert report was here in Brighton three months later at The Hope & Ruin on 27th February 2020, when she was the headline act. Our reviewer commented: “She really is a performer and seems to really enjoy being on stage, having a face that is always beaming a smile over the audience”.

You can read about all the goings on at The Hope & Ruin that night HERE.

Emily Capell live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 27.02.20 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Emily is a singer/songwriter from North West London with a story or ten to share. Raised on a diet of Johnny Cash, The Clash, The Smiths, Mod culture and the top 40, Emily’s approach to songwriting is eclectic. Featuring a mixture of blues, indie, pop and punk. Her musical stylings draw from a pool deep and wide and is affectionately described as sounding like the adopted daughter of Jamie T and Billy Bragg, and a distant relative of The Clash and The Libertines.

She tells blues inflected indie pop tales of life’s frustrations and elations. Whether she’s railing against the wrongs of the world, getting a little frisky or inventing a new dance craze Emily will pull you in and spin you round so quickly you’ll wonder why you ever bothered with dull generic boys with guitars.

Emily has had her tracks played on stations including BBC 6Music, Radio X and BBC London. She has performed live at a multitude of venues and festivals across the country.

Her debut album ‘Combat Frock’ was released on 5th October 2019. It is an eclectic mix of Ska, Reggae, Punk, with a drop of a Johnny Cash vibe too. Grab yours HERE.

The Green Door Store where Emily will be playing live (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Emily will be embarking on a 8 date UK tour this winter, which thankfully includes an appearance at The Green Door Store in Brighton on Thursday 25th November 2021. Support will come from Tim De Graaw – Purchase your tickets HERE, HERE, HERE or from your usual ticketing agency.

Tim De Graaw will be supporting Emily on her tour

Tim De Graaw is a South African born singer-songwriter living in London. Described and compared to the sounds of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Springsteen, Dylan and Clapton.

Having studied at Berklee College of Music, he cut his teeth over the past seven years in bands and as a solo act touring the US and Europe. His lyrics are an honest and candid account of his life and experiences as a full-time musician in a digital age constantly in flux.

Find out more about Tim HERE.

For further information on Emily Capell, visit www.emilycapell.co.uk and check out her YouTube Channel HERE.

