Hundreds of Brighton businesses back £2.3m investment plan in vote

Posted On 10 May 2021 at 8:51 am
Hundreds of traders in Brighton have voted in favour of a £2.3 million investment plan for the coming five years.

The plan was drawn up by the Brighton Business Improvement District (BID), also known as Brilliant Brighton.

In a vote, it won the backing of 82.5 per cent of businesses in the commercial heart of Brighton.

The BID proposals aim to reinvigorate the high street as the coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted.

New projects are expected to lead to cleaner streets, with more events planned and better promotion of the city centre.

The vote also means that funding should be provided for Christmas lights displays, planting and summer decorations over the next five years.

The BID said: “As the country moves towards opening up, Brighton’s city centre businesses have supported a business plan to deliver a thriving, safe, clean and vibrant city centre that residents will want to come back to time and time again.

“The plan, which asks the business community to pay an additional levy to support the high street, was devised through a painstaking consultation process during 2020 and will start delivery on Thursday 1 July for five years.

“The new plan will

  • deliver enhanced street cleansing and jet washing in the BID area
  • provide the city’s annual Christmas lighting display
  • create a safer shopping experience with the City Centre Ambassadors
  • create a year-round calendar of events to attract customers
  • provide an enhanced marketing service for the BID area’s 517 shops, restaurants, bars, salons and cafés

“The BID will also continue to provide a range of services for the business community to help reduce costs.”

BID chief executive Gavin Stewart said: “We would like to send out a huge thank you to the businesses for their vote of confidence in this plan.

“As we move out of lockdowns and back to the reopening of the city, there’s a real feeling of optimism and we are all looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors back to experience everything that is brilliant about Brighton.”

  1. Valerie 10 May 2021 at 11.33am Reply

    What about Hove’s Blatchington Rd/George St/Church Rd commercial centre?

