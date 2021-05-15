Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 West Ham United 0

The already safe Seagulls and the Champions League triers West Ham looked booked for the last slot on tonight’s Match of the Day on the first half showing.

A first half flattered by the term lacklustre as the ongoing battle between the Seagulls Yves Bissouma and West Ham’s former Albion loanee, Jesse Lingard as it’s focal point.

Bissouma receiving a yellow card on 17 minutes former stamping on the Lingard’s foot.

Captain Pascal Gross performed his customary turn and fired in a cross across six yard box, which no one could reach.

Aaron Cresswell has had the Hammers best efforts, seeing one shot punched away by Robert Sanchez.

The ever impressive Mikail Antonio saw a looping header roll along the six-yard box.

Just before half time Jarred Bowen saw a shot cannon of Adam Websters arm but a quick check ruled out a penalty

Maybe Florin Andone will come on in the second half and liven things up.