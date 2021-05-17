FREE music concert in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin

China Bears have announced that they will be playing live at The Hope & Ruin, on Queens Road, Brighton on Monday 25th October 2021, along with an as yet unnamed support act.

You can get free guaranteed entry tickets to this concert from HERE and HERE.

Originally formed in Somerset by twin brothers Ivan and Frazer, the line up was completed in late 2015 after meeting James and Dean at university in Guildford.

China Bears have spent the last few years playing extensively around the UK, with notable support slots for bands such as Genghar, The Districts, To Kill A King, Geneva, The Howl & The Hum and many more.

The band were selected as an official artist for the legendary tastemaker festival SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas and made NPR’s acclaimed top 50 must-see artists on the festival list.

After self-releasing 3 singles, China Bears teamed up with Fierce Panda Records for the release of their debut EP ‘I’ve Never Met Anyone Like You’, picking up attention from the likes of BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing, Gigwise and Radio X to name a few.

Last year the quartet performed a live session for Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music in support of a trio of singles ‘I’m Not Eating Like I Used To‘, ‘Statue Still’ and ‘Jolene’, which were released throughout 2020.

Listen to China Bears on their Bandcamp page HERE and their Soundcloud page HERE and for further information on the band, visit HERE.