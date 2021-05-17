Victorious Festival – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival

It seems that quite a few Brighton & Hove and Sussex music concert goers are yearning for a decent festival to attend this year, as a result of The Great Escape having only been online and the cancellation of both Pride and Love Supreme.

One perfect remedy would be to attend the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival which is held across the three days of the August Bank Holiday weekend on Southsea Seafront, (PO5 3PA) near Portsmouth.

The event is the Victorious Festival and has been running annually from 2013 to 2019. In that time, they have played host to Level 42, Maximo Park, Brand New Heavies, Dizzee Rascal, Seasick Steve, Razorlight, Primal Scream, Basement Jaxx, Johnny Marr, Manic Street Preachers, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Boomtown Rats, Elbow, Slaves, Stereophonics, The Libertines, Kaiser Chiefs, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, The Prodigy, Brian Wilson, The Specials, Rudimental, New Order and many more! The 2020 festival was like everything else, cancelled due to Covid.

The headliners for this year are: Madness (Friday 27th August), The Streets (Saturday 28th August), Royal Blood (Sunday 29th August). Selected other acts include: Nile Rodgers and Chic, Fontaines DC, Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass, Annie Mac, Rag n Bone Man, The Kooks, Craig David, Frank Turner, and Peter Hook & The Light. For this year’s full line-up, click HERE.

Sunday’s Castle Stage headliner has been announced as the iconic Nile Rodgers with his band Chic. Nile has written, produced, and performed on albums that have sold more than 500 million units worldwide including huge hits ‘Good Times’, ‘Everybody Dance’ and ‘Le Freak’. He has also worked with a staggering list of music legends, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Prince, Mick Jagger, and Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams on hit single ‘Get Lucky’. Nile Rodgers and Chic have a rightful reputation for jaw-droppingly amazing live performances – truly an unmissable moment at this year’s festival.

Punk-folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner will take to the stage on Saturday at Victorious with his impressive eight album catalogue filled with classic singalongs, while Lancashire’s Lottery Winners will bring their upbeat brand of indie pop to Victorious on Friday. With a feted debut album and a string of popular singles under their belt, the band recently took on a sea shanty cover of Nickelback’s Rockstar. Nickelback spotted the cover and added their own vocals to the mix, with the crossover version amassing over 1.7 million views on Nickelback’s official Tik Tok page. Jade Bird is another welcome addition to the line-up with Rolling Stone calling her work ‘a young Londoner’s spin on modern Americana’ – she also received a nomination in 2020 for NME awards ‘Best New Act In The World’.

Legendary DJ Annie Mac takes the special afternoon slot on Sunday, temporarily transforming Portsmouth into Ibiza – guaranteed to get everyone in the festival spirit! Another exciting addition to Sunday is MOBO award winner Ella Eyre whose stunning vocals have featured on a host of hits including her BRIT award winning collaboration with Rudimental ‘Waiting All Night’, Sigalas Summer anthems ‘Came Here For Love’ and ‘Just Got Paid’ and Banx and Ranx’s ‘Answerphone’. Finally Clean Bandit will appear on the Seaside stage with a DJ set featuring vocals from lead singer, Grace Chatto creating the perfect summer soundtrack for Sunday at Victorious!

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now. Currently from just £35 per day (fees apply). Click HERE for your ticket options.

The various options on how to get to the 2021 Victorious Festival can be found HERE and where to stay options can be located HERE.

For further information, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk