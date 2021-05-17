editor@brightonandhovenews.org
BREAKING NEWS

Victorious Festival – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival

Posted On 17 May 2021 at 8:04 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Victorious Festival (pic Becca Egerstrom)

It seems that quite a few Brighton & Hove and Sussex music concert goers are yearning for a decent festival to attend this year, as a result of The Great Escape having only been online and the cancellation of both Pride and Love Supreme.

One perfect remedy would be to attend the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival which is held across the three days of the August Bank Holiday weekend on Southsea Seafront, (PO5 3PA) near Portsmouth.

The event is the Victorious Festival and has been running annually from 2013 to 2019. In that time, they have played host to Level 42, Maximo Park, Brand New Heavies, Dizzee Rascal, Seasick Steve, Razorlight, Primal Scream, Basement Jaxx, Johnny Marr, Manic Street Preachers, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Boomtown Rats, Elbow, Slaves, Stereophonics, The Libertines, Kaiser Chiefs, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, The Prodigy, Brian Wilson, The Specials, Rudimental, New Order and many more! The 2020 festival was like everything else, cancelled due to Covid.

Top left to bottom right: Madness, The Streets (pic Jordan Curtis Hewes), Royal Blood, Kooks (click on pics to enlarge!)

The headliners for this year are: Madness (Friday 27th August), The Streets (Saturday 28th August), Royal Blood (Sunday 29th August). Selected other acts include: Nile Rodgers and Chic, Fontaines DC, Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass, Annie Mac, Rag n Bone Man, The Kooks, Craig David, Frank Turner, and Peter Hook & The Light. For this year’s full line-up, click HERE.

Top left to bottom right: Fontaines DC, Frank Turner, Rag’N’Bone Man, Stereo MC’s (all pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Sunday’s Castle Stage headliner has been announced as the iconic Nile Rodgers with his band Chic. Nile has written, produced, and performed on albums that have sold more than 500 million units worldwide including huge hits ‘Good Times’, ‘Everybody Dance’ and ‘Le Freak’. He has also worked with a staggering list of music legends, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Prince, Mick Jagger, and Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams on hit single ‘Get Lucky’. Nile Rodgers and Chic have a rightful reputation for jaw-droppingly amazing live performances – truly an unmissable moment at this year’s festival.

Top left Louis Berry; Top Right Feeder (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography); Bottom left Miles Kane (pic Andy Hughes); Bottom right Porridge Radio (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Punk-folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner will take to the stage on Saturday at Victorious with his impressive eight album catalogue filled with classic singalongs, while Lancashire’s Lottery Winners will bring their upbeat brand of indie pop to Victorious on Friday. With a feted debut album and a string of popular singles under their belt, the band recently took on a sea shanty cover of Nickelback’s Rockstar. Nickelback spotted the cover and added their own vocals to the mix, with the crossover version amassing over 1.7 million views on Nickelback’s official Tik Tok page. Jade Bird is another welcome addition to the line-up with Rolling Stone calling her work ‘a young Londoner’s spin on modern Americana’ – she also received a nomination in 2020 for NME awards ‘Best New Act In The World’.

Legendary DJ Annie Mac takes the special afternoon slot on Sunday, temporarily transforming Portsmouth into Ibiza – guaranteed to get everyone in the festival spirit! Another exciting addition to Sunday is MOBO award winner Ella Eyre whose stunning vocals have featured on a host of hits including her BRIT award winning collaboration with Rudimental ‘Waiting All Night’, Sigalas Summer anthems ‘Came Here For Love’ and ‘Just Got Paid’ and Banx and Ranx’s ‘Answerphone’. Finally Clean Bandit will appear on the Seaside stage with a DJ set featuring vocals from lead singer, Grace Chatto creating the perfect summer soundtrack for Sunday at Victorious!

Victorious Festival – (Top left & bottom right pics Tom Langford, Top right & bottom left pics James White) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now. Currently from just £35 per day (fees apply). Click HERE for your ticket options.

The various options on how to get to the 2021 Victorious Festival can be found HERE and where to stay options can be located HERE.

For further information, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk

Festival flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
May 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com