Warrant issued for missing man who assaulted nurses

Posted On 26 May 2021 at 4:00 pm
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who has been missing since he was sentenced for assaulting two nurses and spitting at police officers.

Sussex Police have now issued two missing person appeals for David Gibson, who until March 15 was living at the Old Ship Hotel in Kings Road, Brighton.

On 15 March, the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting the nurses and two police officers on 12 March in Brighton.

He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on 23 February.

He was given 28 weeks in prison for the assaults, suspended for 12 months with a requirement to undergo alcohol treatment.

But since then, he has failed to turn up to any appointments and police cannot locate him.

On 18 May, he was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates Court again for failing to engage with probation.

But when he didn’t turn up, a warrant without bail was issued for his arrest.

Today, Sussex Police issued a second missing person appeal, saying they are growing concerned for his welfare.

David, also known as ‘Kiwi’, has links to the Eastbourne area, as well as marinas across the south coast.

He is 5ft 8in tall, medium build and with very short, dark hair. He has a small scar under his mouth and a number of tattoos, including a tribal design on the right side of his neck, a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm featuring clowns and tribal designs, and a star on one wrist. He also speaks with a New Zealand accent.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 944 of 22/03.

