Anti-political activist denies pink paint damage



An anti-political activist has denied damaging the doors of Brighton Town Hall by throwing pink paint on them.

Stefan Lindon, 58, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning charged with damaging the doors to the value of £6,552 on 14 February this year.

Another defendant charged with the same offence, Michael Lynch-White, 30, of Glynde, failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lindon, of Brunswick Place, Hove, was committed to Lewes Crown Court where he will appear on June 24.

He was released on bail, with the condition that he doesn’t associate with Lynch-White or attend council or civic buildings.