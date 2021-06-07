Neighbours furious at prospect of years more building work at Brighton College

Neighbours of Brighton College who’ve put up with almost a decade of building work are bracing themselves for even more after the public school revealed plans for a new theatre block.

People living near the exclusive school in Eastern Road have put up years of disruption, including the closure of the pavement at the bottom of Sutherland Road for more than three years.

The college’s masterplan has seen a series of buildings designed by top architects built around its Eastern Road campus.

But neighbours say while the buildings look amazing from inside the college, residents are left looking at their more ugly side, with their views and light blocked out too.

And they say that they have never been invited to even have a look round – let alone to use the exclusive facilities.

Nikki Wadden Laing, who lives in nearby Hendon Street, says the building work started shortly after she moved in 13 years ago, and has barely stopped since.

She said: “As soon as they finish one building, they start another. We’ve had lots of bricks and heavy goods vehicle and dust for years and years.

“We lost our pavement on one side for more than three years – they just took it away. And you know this new build is going to last for years too.

“Everyone in Baker’s Bottom has written in saying this is just years of building work for what – for an enormous building which is quite intrusive and it’s a real two fingers to everyone around it because we never get to use it.

“The community has never even been invited in. If if could be used by a local am dram classes or local primary schools to put on a show or something, that would be different but that’s not what they want to do.

“When you look at the new science centre across the grass, it’s incredible, with glass, and big legs, but from Sutherland Road it looks terrible.

“It’s just such an ugly building and it sums it up perfectly – it looks great from their side but crap from everyone else’s.

“They obviously don’t give a monkey’s chuff about people who live around them.”

Jonathan Stone, who lives in Bute Street, said: “It’s about time Brighton College showed some respect for the surrounding areas and neighbours. The building work is only an asset to the school and not the wider community.

“Despite the last building works being finished a while ago there is still almost daily obstructions, ongoing snagging and the pavement often partially or completely blocked.

“Also the amount of ‘illegal’ parking by tradesmen and closure of residents bays has added to the trauma caused.

“Tradesmen also frequently block the pavement and it has became a hub for smokers on a break with the added litter of cigarette ends.

“All previous works by Brighton College has caused stress, noise, airbourne pollution and mass disruption to the area.”

Brighton College was approached for comment, and on May 20, two days after the application was submitted to the council, told Brighton and Hove News the plans were not yet official.

After the plans were published on the register, residents’ concerns were put to them, but no further response has been received.

However, the application says the college’s structural engineers, Momentum, will prepare an outline constuction statement giving details of of site logistics, which are expected to be similar to the construction of the music school from 2013.

It also says the theatre is expected to be available to hire by external organisations or community groups.

The full plans are available to view on the council’s planning portal here.