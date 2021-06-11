editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Solar power could cut electric bills by almost £200 a year, new study finds

Switching to solar power could save people in Brighton and Hove almost £200 on their electricity bills, according to new research.

The study, which compared Britain’s 30 biggest cities, also found that the relatively sunny local climate meant that Brighton and Hove consumers could save more than anywhere else.

Price comparison website Comparethemarket.com, which carried out the research, said: “Calculations reveal people in Brighton and Hove news could save £195.27 on their energy bills a year.

“It’s perhaps no surprise that the top three places were all coastal towns and cities perched on the south coast, with Brighton and Hove just beating Plymouth to the top spot.”

The research analysed a number of factors including sunshine hours, average electricity consumption and the price of electricity.

It used these to calculate how could be saved by installing solar panels and using solar energy instead.

A Sussex-wide council-backed scheme has proved most popular with people living in Brighton and Hove.

Hundreds have signed up with Solar Together to find out more about having solar roof panels fitted – encouraged by the offer of information with no obligation to buy.

More than 1,000 people throughout Sussex have had roof panels fitted under the Solar Together Sussex scheme. To find out more about it, click here.

In Brighton and Hove alone, 1,083 had registered their interest in the scheme by the end of January this year – and 206 had agreed to have solar power installed in their homes.

A further 15 people signed up to have batteries added to their existing solar panel set up.

The campaign was led by West Sussex County Council which worked with Brighton and Hove City Council – among other local authorities – effectively to give individuals better buying power.

To see the results of the study by Comparethemarket.com, click here.

