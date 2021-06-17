Prince Regent to reopen next month

The Prince Regent swimming pool is finally reopening next month after an Easter flood caused extensive electrical damage.

A comprehensive rewiring of the leisure centre’s electrical system – described by Brighton and Hove City Council as a “mammoth and challenging task” is now almost complete.

Miles of new cabling, along with modern distribution boards, are being installed to ensure that, when completed, it passes all the required electrical testing and inspections.

The cabling works will be completed soon and, once all the circuits have been tested and checked and any remedial work undertaken, the mechanical services will be restarted and commissioned, and the building will re-open on Monday 12 July.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities & Culture Committee, said: “We know that people are keen to see the Prince Regent re-open as soon as possible and apologise for the delay, but the safe installation of wiring and distribution boards and checking of all the various electrical and mechanical services has been an absolute necessity.”

Alternative swimming facilities are still available at the King Alfred Leisure Centre and St Luke’s Swimming Pool.

While the Prince Regent has been out of action, Freedom Leisure, which operates they city’s leisure centres, has relocated as many swimming lessons and clubs as is possible to these pools and will be contacting customers with updates.

For up to date information on the planned re-opening and progress, visit: Freedom Leisure’s webpages and social media channels.