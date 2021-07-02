Glitter Band Glam Rock night cancelled

After a sold-out show in Sussex in early 2020, John Rossall was set to bring The Glitter Band back for one final time to the Lewes Con Club on Thursday 22nd July as part of his farewell tour, however the band have released the following statement:

***IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM JOHN ROSSALL’S BAND***

We all travelled up to Manchester to rehearse John Rossall’s Farewell Tour yesterday. Very sadly it has become apparent that John is not well enough for the upcoming shows. It has been a difficult decision for us all, it is with deep regret and sadness that all shows are now cancelled.

Your ticket reseller should contact you and refund the money, sometimes these mails go to spam so please check all folders.