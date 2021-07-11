BREAKING NEWS

Could ‘20-minute neighbourhoods’ be the answer?

Posted On 11 Jul 2021 at 11:48 am
Could “20-minute neighbourhoods” be the answer? Of course, there’s no simple answer to that. You’d have to understand the problem first. And have a strong understanding of how our lives are affected by the infrastructure and investment that exists within a 20-minute return walk of home with good access to active travel and public transport routes.

Labour have asked that question by winning support for Councillor Amanda Evans’s motion to trial 20-minute neighbourhood pilot schemes – and securing funding for them at Brighton and Hove City Council’s annual “budget council” meeting.

Certainly, for many of us this would mean a significant change from how our lives have existed for much of the past hundred years.

When I look at my own life, although some days I don’t need to leave the house to work any more, on other days I end up driving for up to an hour to attend meetings – and rarely are the facilities within my local neighbourhood the key ones I need.

For our communities to really benefit though, this isn’t just a “carbon net zero” problem that the 20-minute neighbourhood addresses.

It can also give communities back the services and facilities they have lost, the local jobs and bring investment closer to those communities that have become little more than dormitory estates over recent years.

Imagine a stronger set of local shopping choices with less need to travel further for basic needs.

And access to better transport infrastructure, with facilities like offices, libraries and leisure centres all more easily accessible.

We already have great local community schools across the city but if adult learning opportunities and jobs existed in greater scale outside the city centre then we could see all communities thriving rather than surviving as well as helping to ensure our city’s delivery of carbon net zero.

So our city economy, our sustainability and our community could all be helped by trialling 20-minute neighbourhoods.

But we aren’t claiming they will be a panacea for all these issues – just a useful tool to help some people change their lives and impact less on the problems we all need to address collectively.

It’s by no means the only answer, it doesn’t solve everything and certainly doesn’t suit every resident’s life. But lets give 20 minute neighbourhoods a chance – we can’t go on like this.

Councillor Daniel Yates is Labour’s lead on the Asset Management Board and Procurement Advisory Board on Brighton and Hove City Council.

  1. Peter Challis 11 July 2021 at 12.10pm Reply

    With a city the size of Brighton & Hove, how many reasons for journeys really be completed in 10 minutes each way?

    Perhaps Daniel could explain how “20-minute neighbourhoods” are a tool, or is this an eco-activist bright idea looking for a problem?

    Where I live there are only a few shops within 10 minutes walking. My GP surgery is 30 minutes away and Portslade town centre about 25 minutes.

    So thank you for the suggestion – I’ll go back to avoiding public transport for fear of contracting Covid-19 (or whatever comes next), and use my low-emission car to drive everywhere – mostly away from the city centres to avoid the congestion and traffic delays.

  2. Greens Out 11 July 2021 at 1.17pm Reply

    Usual twaddle from another waste of oxygen

