Former charity trustee accused of stalking Lord Bassam of Brighton

A former charity trustee has denied stalking Lord Bassam of Brighton and his wife Jill.

Christian Sant, 44, is charged with stalking involving serious alarm and distress. The charge says that between March 1 and June 24 this year, his conduct amounted to stalking and caused Steve Bassam and Jill Whittaker serious alarm and distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities.

It says he repeatedly sent them letters and attended their Brighton address.

Sant, who was previously a trustee of the Due East charity, pleaded not guilty at Brighton Magistrates Court and requested that the case be committed to crown court.

He is also charged with common assault on June 22, to which he entered no plea.

Sant, of Grand Parade, Brighton, was represented by Theresa Mulrooney and the prosecution was represented by Gillian Travers.

Chair of the bench Mrs N Clements remanded him in custody ahead of his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court, where he is due to appear next month.