Archer to see medical experts about elbow problems

Sussex and England bowler Jofra Archer is due to see medical specialists as concerns grow over his comeback from an elbow operation.

The paceman underwent surgery in May to try to deal with a long-standing problem with his right arm but his initial return to action with Sussex has raised further issues.

The 26-year-old sent down three overs in a Vitality Blast game against Kent and a further six in a 50-over warm-up match against Oxfordshire.

But the PA news agency understands that he is now due to meet with medical experts tomorrow (Wednesday 4 May) for further assessment.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, there are worries in the England camp that Archer will not play again this season amid suggestions that more surgery could be required.

Archer is a key part of the England side in all formats and has been inked in to play a central role in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes series this winter.

There now appear to be some question marks over whether such a workload is viable.

The elbow problem has previously hindered Archer, most notably ruining his tour of South Africa in 2019-20 and his 2021 Indian Premier League stint.

While England head coach Chris Silverwood has previously talked about managing the seamer through his fitness problems, a long-term solution looks increasingly necessary.

As it stands, he seems highly unlikely to play any part in the five-test series against India which is due to start at Trent Bridge tomorrow.

He would be the second big name to miss out, with Ben Stokes having opted to take an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health.