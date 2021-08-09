The Blockheads Brighton concert has been cancelled

After the resounding success of their sold out appearance in 2019 at The Old Market in Hove (read our review HERE) The Blockheads were to make a welcome return to these here parts on Sunday 21st November 2021 at the popular Concorde 2.

However, this afternoon it has been announced by the venue that this show has now sadly been cancelled. Their statement reads “Unfortunately the Blockheads show on 21.11.21 has been cancelled. All customers have been contacted directly by email and refunds issued. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. C2 x”.

For those that are interested, here is the background information on the band:

The Blockheads were formed in 1977 to promote Ian Durys’ album ‘New Boots and Panties’ on the first Stiff Records tour of the U.K. – Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, Charlie Charles, John Turnbull and Mick Gallagher – became known as The Blockheads.

As Ian Dury & The Blockheads they went back out on tour, and in 1978 released ‘What A Waste’ a single that reached No.5 in the U.K. charts. They were then joined by saxophonist Davey Payne and toured the U.S.A supporting Lou Reed across the U.S.A.

In 1979 ‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick’ (No.1 in the UK charts) and ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3’ (No.3 in the UK charts) were released along with the classic ‘Do It Yourself’ LP.

In 1982 Ian Dury & The Blockheads disbanded until the early 1990’s when they reformed to perform at the ‘Madstock’ festival in Finsbury Park headlined by Madness.

Following Ian Dury’s death in 2000, the band had to make a decision to either stop or continue. The choice was made and the band have continued making albums and touring the world. Thus they have rarely been off the road ever since and their last studio album, ‘Beyond The Call Of Dury’, was released in November 2017. Indeed it’s fair to argue that The Blockheads are one of the most underrated British bands of all time.

The Blockheads are now fronted by Derek ‘The Draw’ Hussey, who was Ian’s best friend and is now the band’s vocalist and wordsmith. Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, John Turnbull and Mick Gallagher still remain from the original band and the current line-up is augmented by John Roberts on drums and a rolling line up of saxophonists including Gilad Atzmon, Terry Edwards or Dave Lewis.

