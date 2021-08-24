BREAKING NEWS

Clinic cancel tour including Brighton date

Posted On 24 Aug 2021
As a beacon of individuality and bohemianism, Clinic have few equals. Since their inception back in 1997, the Liverpudlian band have followed a unique set of parameters that has come to define the Clinic sound: a commitment to experimentation, a dedication to the craft of the song, and the rackety release of melodic noise.

Clinic recently shared their brand new single Fine Dining’. Their first new material since 2019’s Wheeltappers And Shunters album, it sees the Grammy-nominated Liverpool-based duo take their music into a more electronic and euphoric direction.

Clinic say of the new song: “Fine Dining is a slice of dancefloor fun, combining the band’s love of the exotic and having a good time.”

Watch the video for ‘Fine Dining’ HERE.
Stream ‘Fine Dining’ HERE.

Amidst pulsing synths and a disco drum, Clinic’s new track folds in a sense of 1970’s American Fantasy Drama that adds a poppier element to their distinctive sound. The video for ‘Fine Dining’ is directed by Emily Evans who heightens the unsettling tone set by the song’s lyrics: “A big slap up / No values… All into the void”.

Additionally, Clinic, the band who wore surgical masks before it was a matter of urgency, have now sadly announced that their first live tour since 2012 has now been cancelled. The five date jaunt was to open up here in Brighton with a performance at Patterns, which is located at 10 Marine Parade, BN2 1TL. If you have purchased a ticket then seek a refund from your ticket supplier.

Patterns (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Find out more at www.dominomusic.com/artists/clinic

Tour flyer

