BREAKING NEWS

Council to start ticketing drivers who park in cycle lanes

Posted On 25 Aug 2021 at 4:32 pm
By :
Comments: 7

The council is to start ticketing drivers who park in cycle lanes, using cameras so that fine notices can be posted to vehicle owners’ homes.

The crackdown is due to begin next month, starting with warning letters, with fines to follow from October.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We will be taking action from September to reduce the number of people parking illegally in some of the city’s cycle lanes.

“New legislation came into force last June which means we can now use cameras as evidence to issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) by post to people who park in cycle lanes where there are currently restrictions on parking or loading.

“Currently, these will include

  • Church Street
  • London Road
  • Lewes Road
  • Preston Road
  • West Street

“It is important that the city’s cycle lanes are free for people cycling to use but sometimes cyclists can find them obstructed by people who have parked inconsiderately.

“People who park in the lanes are given a short grace period to allow for pick-ups and drop-offs only.

“We will be sending warning letters from September to anyone caught on camera parking illegally in these locations.

“From October, a PCN will be issued. The PCN charge is £70 or £35 if paid within the first 14 days.

“Following this, we will be looking at introducing the enforcement criteria at more sites across Brighton and Hove.”

The council said: “Regulations in the Traffic Management Act 2004 give limited powers to local authorities in England to issue PCNs using camera enforcement when vehicles are parked illegally in places such as bus stops and school zigzag areas and for driving in bus lanes.

“In June 2020, these powers were extended to allow enforcement by camera to people who park in a cycle lane where there are restrictions on parking or loading.

“Although it is illegal to park in a cycle lane, camera enforcement can only take place where there are also single or double yellow lines in operation or a loading restriction is in force, indicated by single or double yellow kerb marks.

“As well as the new enforcement of some cycle lanes, we are also expanding our enforcement of illegal parking in city bus stops.

Councillor Amy Heley

“At the moment, cameras currently enforce illegal parking at a number of central bus stops in Brighton and Hove.

“From September, this is increasing to bus stops citywide with PCNs being issued to vehicles seen parked in a bus stop.

“Motorists will again be given a short grace period to allow for pick-ups and drop-offs only.”

The council added: “Any surplus generated by parking fees and charges must be spent on provision of public transport services or to road, air quality or environmental improvements

“We use our surplus to provide concessionary bus passes for older and disabled people, subsidising bus routes, road safety and transport improvement projects.”

Green councillor Amy Heley, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “I know from my experience of using our cycle lanes and public transport how frustrating it can be when the routes are blocked by illegally parked motor vehicles.

“This new legislation will help us to keep cycle lanes clear and safe for those that use them. It will also mean smoother passage for those that do use a car around the city.

“We are committed to providing safe routes for people to travel either by using active travel routes or by using public transport.”

  1. Nick 25 August 2021 at 4.41pm Reply

    Good to hear that the council and Cllr Amy Heley are saying that the council will “provide safe routes for people to travel… using active travel routes”.

    Excellent. So when will the council help people who walk along pavements by keeping them clear of weeds and other plants? Walking is by far the main active travel method in the city (dwarfing cycling). But walking gets little spending or attention

    So when will the council do what it is saying here and support active walking?

    Or will Cllr Heley resign as she keeps not delivering what she has said and promised?

  2. Nathan Adler 25 August 2021 at 4.54pm Reply

    Surprised this was not already being done. Now sort out our pavements!

  3. Mark 25 August 2021 at 5.20pm Reply

    Just for clarification, does this also include loading and/or waiting or is it just for parking? Can someone ascertain this please.

  4. Hove Guy 25 August 2021 at 5.54pm Reply

    How about a smoother passage for those driving in Old Shoreham Road, Councillor Heley?

  5. Chaz. 25 August 2021 at 6.11pm Reply

    Also better to have cameras at all junctions to capture cyclists going through red lights.
    Would be ideal of course if all cyclists were registered and licenced.
    One day huh.

  6. brighton23 25 August 2021 at 6.20pm Reply

    glas to read that it is OK for a car to use the bike lane as “Motorists will again be given a short grace period to allow for pick-ups and drop-offs only.”
    The council should specify how long that “short grace period” is.

  7. Bear Road resident 25 August 2021 at 7.27pm Reply

    So when is the council going to do something about cyclists/E-scooters using the pavements and leaving their contraptions lying about on the selfsame pavements creating trip hazards?
    Yet again it seems that the so called Greens are only interested in the rights of the minority cyclists and not the majority pedestrians…

