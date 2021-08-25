There are alternatives to Brighton and Hove’s pesticide ban

At the Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK), we were disappointed to read recent articles in the national press attacking Brighton and Hove City Council for their ban on urban pesticides.

These articles completely ignore the human health benefits of ending pesticide use in urban areas such as Brighton.

More than three-quarters of the pesticides sprayed in UK towns and cities contain the weedkiller glyphosate, classified by the World Health Organisation as a “probable human carcinogen”.

Children are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of pesticides because their bodies are still developing.

Due to health concerns, when glyphosate received approval in 2017 it was under the condition that its use was “minimised in public spaces”.

The UK is lagging behind countries like France which banned pesticides from urban areas four years ago.

Cities like Montreal and New York have introduced restrictions as have a third of London boroughs, including Hammersmith and Fulham which has been pesticide-free since 2016.

This issue is not party political. Brighton and Hove Council’s commitment to go pesticide-free was made in 2019 when Labour was in charge.

The Conservative’s London Mayoral manifesto promised to “work with local councils to phase out pesticide use”.

In 2019, Councillor Robert Nemeth, who was quoted in several articles, pledged to work towards going pesticide-free if elected.

Stopping pesticide use is not about rewilding. It’s about ending the outdated use of toxic chemicals where we live and play.

While some areas (like road verges) can be left to grow, others must be cleared.

I was saddened to hear that two women have sustained injuries from tripping on weeds and wish them the speediest of recoveries.

But non-chemical alternatives to pesticides are capable of keeping areas clear of weeds, are widely available and have already been adopted by 80 UK councils.

The past months have presented particular challenges with covid-related staff shortages and erratic weather driving weed growth.

While there may be teething problems as we transition away from pesticides, towns and cities in the UK and beyond have proven that if we work together to find solutions we can usher in a healthier and more sustainable future for both people and wildlife.

Josie Cohen is a Brighton and Hove resident and head of policy and campaigns at the Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK).