There are alternatives to Brighton and Hove’s pesticide ban
At the Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK), we were disappointed to read recent articles in the national press attacking Brighton and Hove City Council for their ban on urban pesticides.
These articles completely ignore the human health benefits of ending pesticide use in urban areas such as Brighton.
More than three-quarters of the pesticides sprayed in UK towns and cities contain the weedkiller glyphosate, classified by the World Health Organisation as a “probable human carcinogen”.
Children are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of pesticides because their bodies are still developing.
Due to health concerns, when glyphosate received approval in 2017 it was under the condition that its use was “minimised in public spaces”.
The UK is lagging behind countries like France which banned pesticides from urban areas four years ago.
Cities like Montreal and New York have introduced restrictions as have a third of London boroughs, including Hammersmith and Fulham which has been pesticide-free since 2016.
This issue is not party political. Brighton and Hove Council’s commitment to go pesticide-free was made in 2019 when Labour was in charge.
The Conservative’s London Mayoral manifesto promised to “work with local councils to phase out pesticide use”.
In 2019, Councillor Robert Nemeth, who was quoted in several articles, pledged to work towards going pesticide-free if elected.
Stopping pesticide use is not about rewilding. It’s about ending the outdated use of toxic chemicals where we live and play.
While some areas (like road verges) can be left to grow, others must be cleared.
I was saddened to hear that two women have sustained injuries from tripping on weeds and wish them the speediest of recoveries.
But non-chemical alternatives to pesticides are capable of keeping areas clear of weeds, are widely available and have already been adopted by 80 UK councils.
The past months have presented particular challenges with covid-related staff shortages and erratic weather driving weed growth.
While there may be teething problems as we transition away from pesticides, towns and cities in the UK and beyond have proven that if we work together to find solutions we can usher in a healthier and more sustainable future for both people and wildlife.
Josie Cohen is a Brighton and Hove resident and head of policy and campaigns at the Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK).
4 Comments
Useful information. Particularly that 80 other councils in the UK have made the switch away from pesticides but none, apparently, has had the problems that Brighton has. Covid and weather isn’t an excuse. That applies to the other 80 as well. There haven’t been national headlines for any of them…..
So what can Brighton and Hove council do that it isn’t at the moment? Is it money, skills or something else? How quickly can this be resolved using the other councils as a guide? I presume a month or two (as weeds grow back more quickly than that)….
Once again, the staff and councillors have let us down. Others can do this – B&H council once again seems to come bottom!
Will staff be disciplined? Or councillors resign? I suspect not. There seems to be no process for business case sign off or programme management. So onto the next mess we unhappily go never learning or improving…..
I for one applaud the Council for taking this bold step to end the use of pointless, potentially harmful chemicals across the City. Not only does it stop citizens from being exposed to harmful chemicals it also helps to increase our urban biodiversity at a time when the planet is facing a biodiversity and climate crisis.
Rather than complaining about the council we should be praising them for doing this and supporting them to continue down this path. Any new approach will obviously have teething problems but they can be overcome with encouragement.
So let’s have a bit of positivity about what is a really welcome initiative and one that is supported by the majority of Brighton & Hove residents.
Yes, teething problems are to be expected. Although they can be reduced by learning from other areas which are already running and how they changed over. If this had just been a problem in the first weeks or months then maybe. But this has been running for well over a year. And the second year is worse than the first. And the first had much worse problems with Covid etc.
However positively you look at this, we deserve better. The idea is a good one. The implementation is not good. And that matters as it harms both people (literally) and the initiative itself.
So why have the Greens and their council not brought in the alternatives?
Oh wait, people queue up to say leave the city to go wild.
Yeah right, NOT.
The Greens have to go, they have outlived any business and resident focus.
Now they are driven by dogma.