The Specials to ‘CHALK’ off another Brighton gig

Veteran ska-punk band, The Specials, which comprises Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter, have announced they will be performing a live intimate stripped back show at CHALK on Sunday 3rd October 2021. The event has been organised by Resident music as one of their now famous ‘outstore’ performances.

Influential, important and exhilarating live, The Specials are a band embedded in this country’s DNA. It is impossible to envisage the musical landscape without them, from the startling, angular ‘Gangsters’ in 1979 to their swan song, the epoch-making ‘Ghost Town’ in 1981. They infused ska with punk, homegrown political anxiety with wider issues.

Formed in Coventry in 1977, the trend-starting ska revival band hit the British music scene hard. In the UK their debut single ‘Gangsters’ shot to number six and every subsequent single was a top 10 hit, including two number one hits – ‘Too Much Too Young’ and the much loved ‘Ghost Town’, which won ‘Single of the Year 1981’ in NME, Melody Maker and Sounds.

Their previous album was titled ‘Encore’ and was the band’s first new studio album in more than 38 years. It was very well revered by critics and fans alike, cementing their legendary status in the music scene and continuing to inspire the next generation of politically motivated acts.

The CHALK doors will open at 8pm and then the curfew is at 10pm. The concert is in aid of The Specials latest album 'Protest Songs 1924-2012' which is going to hit the streets on 24th September.

