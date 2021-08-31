Brighton and Hove Albion sign Spanish international

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Marc Cucurella from Getafe in a deal reported to be worth up to £15 million.

Albion said that Cucu had signed a contract until June 2026 for undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance.

The club said that the 23-year-old, who can play at left-back or as a wide midfielder, is Brighton’s third addition to the senior squad of the summer transfer window, following the earlier arrival of Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him.

“He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up. He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad.”

Albion added: “Cucurella spent time as a youth player with Espanyol before moving across the city to join Barcelona in 2012, where he would play for their B team, going onto make his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey in October 2017.

“A successful loan with Eibar followed, before he spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Getafe.

“Getafe would make the move permanent, and Cucurella helped them to a 15th place finish in Spain’s top-flight last season, and in total he made 85 appearances for Getafe, scoring four times.

“He has represented Spain from Under-16s all the way up to senior level, making his senior team debut in a 4-0 win against Lithuania in June and represented Spain at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.”