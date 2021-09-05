Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez makes full competitive debut for Spain

Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez made his full competitive debut for Spain this evening (Sunday 5 September).

Not so long ago Sanchez, 23, was fourth in the Seagulls pecking order and went out on loan to Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.

Tonight, Sanchez came on as a substitute for Unai Simon after 74 minutes in the 4-0 World Cup qualifying match win over Georgia.

Other Brighton players appearing for their country today included Andi Zeqiri who was part of the Switzerland side that held Italy to a 0-0 draw as the European champions extended their unbeaten run to 36 games.

Leondro Trossard represented Belgium in their 3-0 win against the Czech Republic.

Jakub Moder played the first half for Poland away at San Marino where the visitors notched up a 7-1 victory.

And Shane Duffy scored the equaliser for Ireland in their 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan in Dublin yesterday (Saturday 4 September).

Albion resume Premier League campaign against Brentford at the new Brentford Community Stadium, next Saturday (11 September).