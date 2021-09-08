Neighbour describes frantic response after crook flees dock at Hove Crown Court

A neighbour has spoken of the frantic reactions after a crook escaped from the dock at Hove Crown Court just before lunchtime this afternoon (Wednesday 8 September).

He said: “There’s an active manhunt going on here as a man absconded from Hove Crown Court, ran through our block of flats and out the fire escape.”

Parents were taking photographs of their children on their first day at school in the garden as the drama unfolded at about 12.30pm.

The neighbour said: “The bloke runs into the garden from the court (and the) parents hustle their kids in.

“The guy then apparently tries to get up the scaffolding on the front of the building before entering the building and exiting out the back on the Holland Road side.

“He’s reported to have a broken ankle – a compound fracture, with the bone sticking out.

“There are lots of police and I think they might have got the helicopter and sniffer dogs out.

“Police are making door to door inquiries.”

The drama unfolded in Rochester Gardens and Holland Road after 28-year-old Jack Tyler fled Hove Crown Court, in Lansdowne Road.

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for wanted man Jack Tyler in Hove.

“Tyler, 28, was last seen at Hove Crown Court and officers are urgently looking for him as he is believed to have suffered a serious ankle injury that requires medical attention.

“Tyler was arrested by police in August following an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

“He was charged with burglary and affray and remanded in custody to appear before Hove Crown Court on Wednesday 8 September.

“However, during the hearing, Tyler escaped from court custody and fled from the courtroom.

“Police were called to attend and officers are carrying out extensive searches in the vicinity.

“He is described as 5ft 4in in height, of stocky build, with dark, shaved hair.

“He was wearing a dark zipped-up jumper, dark jogging bottoms and one blue and white trainer.

“He is known to have links to the Hastings area.

“Anyone who sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 611 of 08/09.”