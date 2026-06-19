Thameslink said that its services had been affected by a train crash this evening (Friday 19 June) just south of Bedford.

The train operator said: “Do not travel between London St Pancras International and Bedford. There is no Thameslink service along this route.

“If you’re travelling along this route, you will need to use an alternative means of transport.”

Police said that two trains collided in the Bedford area – and crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were at the scene and had asked people to avoid the location.

Pictures of the aftermath appeared to show two damaged East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains, both of them still on the tracks after the crash at about 5.12pm.

According to reports, at least one of the two trains was a Luton Airport Express train. Passengers could be seen gathering in neighbouring fields.

The collision happened just south of the Elstow interchange between the A421 and the A6 and the British Transport Police (BTP) asked relatives and friends of passengers not to travel to the scene.

One passenger said that he was on a southbound train travelling to London St Pancras when it crashed at 5.12pm, leaving the “front of train ok, third carriage off rails”.

Dr Pete Knapp added on Bluesky: “I’m ok with bloody legs and back impact. Others are not good. Sudden crash, no slowing down or horns. No warning. No explosion. Just stopped instantly.”

EMR trains are “unable to run in or out of” London St Pancras for the rest of the day, the service said.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said that she was “deeply concerned” by the reports.

She said: “We’re working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers.”

Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin said: “I’m very sorry to hear there has been a train collision between Bedford and Luton. Emergency services are at the scene. I will try to share more details soon.”

East of England Ambulance Service said: “We have sent a number of resources, including air ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, to a major incident on the railway south of Bedford. We encourage people to avoid the area.”