A former professional dog walker has avoided jail for a second time after his pack of dogs attacked another person.

Terrence Peckham, 70, and his seven dogs have terrorised other dog walkers on and around Brighton Racecourse for several years now, landing him in the dock on four separate occasions.

Today he was given his second suspended prison sentence after admitting being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog in February last year.

Peckham, of Walpole Terrace, Brighton, was originally banned from walking more than four dogs at a time in 2022 after his first dog attack conviction.

In June 2023, when he was given his first suspended prison sentence for three more dog attacks, this was reduced to two with a requirement the dogs are muzzled, and the criminal behaviour order extended for another three years – expiring last Monday. The suspended sentence expired in June 2024.

In November last year, he was in the dock once more for breaching the order by walking three dogs, two without muzzles. He was given a community order.

But he was subsequently charged over another attack on dog walker Nick Trill by the racecourse in February last year.

Prosecuting today, Paige MacRae said: “Nick Trill was walking his cockapoo dog in fields next to Brighton Racecourse. He saw the defendant with a group of seven dogs.

“Six started running towards him. He tried to get through the gate but didn’t manage to and one of the dogs bit hi on the left leg by the ankle, causing a puncture wound.”

Defending, Isabella Michail said Peckham no longer walked his dogs in public.

She said: “He owns seven dogs and they have all previously been badly treated and he has fostered them.

“He’s got a neighbour who kindly lets him use her big garden and he now walks them there.”

Chair of the bench Nick Letherby said: “This is not the first time you have been in the court because of your dogs attacking people or being out of control and you are also in breach of a criminal behaviour order that prevented you from having more than two dogs out at one time.

“The victim describes six dogs which attacked him.

“We have now moved to the point where custody is the only option. We are sending you to prison for a total period of four months.

“However, the sentence will be suspended on condition that you are not convicted of any other offence during the next 12 months.

“You are aware of the fact that your dogs are dangerous to the public. A criminal behaviour order is a court order and breaches of court order are treated very seriously.

“We have reduced your sentence because you have pleaded guilty – if not you would have been sentenced to six months.”

He also ordered Peckham to pay Mr Trill £250 compensation, as well as prosecution costs of £85 and court costs of £154.