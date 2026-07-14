One of Britain’s best-loved TV comedies has been updated for the stage with a final chapter full of cunning ploys, cutting lines and catastrophically funny satire.

I’m Sorry, Prime Minister revives two formidable fictional veterans of British politics – the politician Jim Hacker and wily senior civil servant Sir Humphrey Appleby.

And this last hurrah has been written by Jonathan Lynn, the co-creator of the small-screen masterpieces Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister.

Hacker (Robert Kitson) is back – older, but perhaps not wiser, and still utterly baffled by the real world.

While hoping for a quiet retirement at the tranquil Hacker College, Oxford, Jim instead finds himself facing the ultimate modern crisis: cancelled by the college committee.

Enter the delightfully devious Sir Humphrey (Clive Francis) who has lost none of his love for bureaucracy, Latin phrases and well-timed obstruction.

Can Humphrey outmanoeuvre the meddling students, the fellows and reality itself? Or is it finally time to say, “I’m Sorry, Prime Minister?”

Brimming with razor-sharp wit, nostalgic brilliance and more double-speak than a press briefing, this is political comedy at its most timeless – and timely.

The show is on tour and the Brighton run opens this evening (Tuesday 14 July) at the Theatre Royal.

Performances

Tuesday 14 July at 7.30pm – tickets from £20.80

Wednesday 15 July 2.30pm – tickets from £20.80

Wednesday 15 July 7.30pm – tickets from £20.80

Thursday 16 July 2.30pm – tickets from £20.80

Thursday 16 July 7.30pm – tickets from £20.80

Friday 17 July 7.30pm – tickets from £20.80

Saturday 18 July 2.30pm – tickets from £23.40

Saturday 18 July 7.30pm – tickets from £23.40

To book tickets, click here.