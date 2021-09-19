Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Leicester City 0

Albion lead through a hotly contested penalty that Neal Maupay scored after a handball by Jannik Vestergaard.

Referee Stuart Attwell waved away Albion’s appeals at first and pointed to the spot only after consulting his assistant and VAR.

Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana have looked sharp for Albion, with Lallana firing just over.

Yves Bissouma took a knock and had to he helped off the pitch by two physios as the half ended.