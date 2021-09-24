BREAKING NEWS

Dubioza Kolektiv announce Brighton date as part of 7 date UK tour

Posted On 24 Sep 2021 at 11:46 pm
Dubioza Kolektiv are heading back to Brighton

Valentine’s Day last year was a rather eventful one as we were in the company of Dubioza Kolektiv in order to witness an inspiring one hour forty-five minute live set.

Dubioza Kolektiv have become the biggest band in the Balkans, with sold out shows in venues with 12,000+ capacity. They set the attendance record at ‘Exit Festival’s’ Fusion stage and played in front of half a million people at ‘Pol’and’Rock Festival’, where they received an award for the festival’s best international performance in 2018, voted by the audience. They are now most certainly a go-to band on the festivals circuit.

Check out the bright yellow and black clad collective’s latest offering ‘Space Song’ which features none other than Earl Sixteen from Dreadzone. Watch and enjoy the video HERE.

Dubioza Kolektiv live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 14.02.20 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The history of The ‘Kolektiv’ is akin to a fairytale……Once upon a time (2003) in a dubious corner of the world and a land called Bosnia and Herzegovina, a group of friends decided to form a band. But this was no ordinary band, and they did not form under ordinary circumstances. True, along with local Balkan flavours, musical influences came from all over the world: ska, punk, reggae, electronic, hip-hop. Yet, there was no music industry, few concerts, and no space for cultural or political expression among the new crop of plugged in youth. In fact, the entire region was reeling from a deep moral and economic post-war stagnation. It was from this environment that Dubioza Kolektiv was born, and not quietly, but kicking and screaming, presenting no-go topics front and centre, and demanding to be heard. In doing so, they created a phenomenon.

Dubioza Kolektiv live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 14.02.20 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

The ‘Kolektiv’ for our 2020 concert was Brano Jakubović (DJ, keyboards, laptops), Vedran Mujagić (bass), Adis Zvekić (vocals), Almir Hasanbegović (vocals), Senad Šuta (drums), Mario Ševarac (saxophone), Jernej Šavel (guitars) and Dragan Jakubović.

Dubioza Kolektiv will be playing live at CHALK in Brighton on Tuesday 24th May 2022.
Purchase your Brighton gig tickets HERE and HERE.

CHALK will be hosting the Dubioza Kolektiv performance (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Dubioza Kolektiv May 2022 tour dates are:
19.05 Band on the Wall, Manchester
20.05 Stylus, Leeds
21.05 Exeter Phoenix, Exeter
22.05 Trinity Centre, Bristol
24.05 Chalk Venue, Brighton
25.05 O2 Academy Oxford
26.05 Electric Brixton, London

dubioza.org

Tour flyer

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
