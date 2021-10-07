Brighton Gin offers liquid reward for recovery of stolen bike

A “gin-based reward” has been offered in a bid to find a delivery bike stolen from Brighton Gin.

Delivery rider Rachel Blake’s discovered her distinctive branded bike had been stolen from Dyke Road at about midday yesterday.

The gin company put out an appeal on Twitter and Facebook yesterday afternoon.

Please help us find BG1! Some rotter has stolen Rachel's #brighton #gin #bike (stolen from Dyke Road), essential for our zero-carbon deliveries. Pls help us find it & if you hear of someone selling a bike with #BrightonGin branding please shout! (Gin-based reward for recovery) pic.twitter.com/eVt5Zfp9fk — Brighton Gin (@BrightonGin) October 6, 2021



A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a bicycle having been stolen from outside a property in Dyke Road, Brighton, at some point between 6.15pm on Tuesday (October 5) and around midday on Wednesday (October 6).

“It is described as being an old, green Post Office reclaimed bike with Brighton Gin branding, a large bucket-type carrier on the front.

“Anybody who has any information which could locate the bike can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 0491.”