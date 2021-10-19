The politics behind the bin strike in Brighton and Hove

With Brighton and Hove residents continuing to face piles of rubbish even as the official element of the bin strike draws to an end, many residents want answers about what was behind the dispute.

It will be no surprise to residents that the Green Party is unable to communicate with those who work hard to empty our bins.

I doubt that anybody who voted Green imagined that getting on top of this long-running issue would be a possibility, especially those who remember meat-free Mondays in the Cityclean canteen.

The much more interesting topic, and worthy of investigation and debate, is the role of Labour. The entire Labour set-up locally appears to be intertwined with the workings of the GMB union, which called this strike, and the whole debacle feels orchestrated, perhaps to undermine the Labour/Green partnership.

In Brighton and Hove, the GMB union and Labour are joined at the hip. A look through the register of interests for councillors shows numerous Labour councillors as GMB members, with their joint leader, Councillor Carmen Appich, the latest to declare her membership in the register of interests. Another speaks for Labour on the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee which is responsible for Cityclean.

The register also shows several Labour councillors have declared gifts from the GMB, including financial contributions to elections, payment of personal legal expenses and even a bottle of blended whisky.

To underline the point, the front page of Labour’s Manifesto for Brighton and Hove at the last local government elections in 2019 carried the GMB logo on it. There is no explanation given in the manifesto as to why the logo of the GMB features on the front page of the manifesto of a party standing for local council, leaving residents to draw their own conclusions.

Through members, donations and manifesto, it is clear that the relationship between the GMB union and Brighton and Hove Labour councillors runs deep.

As councillors, many of us find that we have conflicts of interest but we usually have to withdraw from the chamber when votes take place. In the case of this strike, Labour councillors who belong to the GMB actively turned up and took part, despite the clear conflict.

The Labour-GMB-Greens dynamic seems to translate into a recurring nightmare of strikes during Labour/Green administrations in the city.

We are now in our second strike in two years after the GMB took action over the Labour/Green policy to in-source the housing repairs service, a dispute that has seen the waiting list for repairs to council tenants grow to nearly 7,000.

During the last Conservative administration in Brighton and Hove, from 2007 to 2011, the city was well-run by competent people. Services were delivered properly as they are in most councils across the country.

The lesson must surely be to vote Conservative at the next council elections to end this recurring Labour/Green nightmare of strike after strike that just ends up hurting Brighton and Hove.

Paying off the GMB now may end the current short-term problems but doing so does nothing to address the underlying issues within the council.

I would be interested to know what vital services Labour/GMB supporters feel should now be cut to fund the pay-off.

Councillor Robert Nemeth speaks for the Conservatives on Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.