Farmer’s plea to put dogs on lead after owner cautioned over sheep attack
A dog walker has been cautioned by police after her pet attacked a sheep on farmland near Stanmer Park.
The farmer, Peter Carnaghan, said this was just the worst of several similar incidents in the past two weeks.
He says there are no easy answers to stop sheep worrying, which increased during lockdown.
But he stressed dog walkers need to keep their animals on leads when in fields with livestock – because even the cutest pooch has an innate desire to chase sheep.
Mr Carnaghan, who farms near Stanmer Park, said: “I don’t know if it’s getting worse or if it’s just coincidence
“The worst one, I got a phonecall two Sundays ago. There was a dog attack in progress but it was the other end of our farm.
“By the time I got there a witness had seen it happen and left his number and the number the witness got off the dog’s tag. The people with the dog had gone.
“Since then they have been very remorseful. She cooperated with the police. In an ideal world, the dog would have been put down but she was cautioned because she admitted it and has been sent on a dog training course.”
He said although farmers are allowed to shoot any dog that’s worrying sheep, they rarely see it happening and only find out when they come across an injured animal.
He said his landlord – Brighton and Hove City Council – has been very good at tackling the problem and putting signs up.
But opening up its grasslands to walkers means dogs must be kept on leads.
He said: “Any dog has the instinct in it. Smaller dogs aren’t going to be able to do anything, but they can still scare the sheep, which is a problem during lambing season.
“Even nice breeds, if they do manage to catch a sheep then they can do some damage.
“People always say to me that is a knowledge thing, people need education.
“But I think it’s an attitude thing. People think I want to take my dog out there. People know that any dog is capable of chasing sheep, they just don’t think that their fluffy little dog which curls up with them on the sofa will do it.
“But as soon as sheep run away, the dog has got a game and it escalates from there.”
He also said the farmland around Stanmer Park was lined with fencing designed to keep sheep in – but which wasn’t as effective at keeping dogs out.
He said: “I don’t begrudge anyone walking their dog, but they should be able to do it responsibly and have a good enough recall.
“On Saturday, I saw two beagles being walked and as soon as they got into my field, they let the dogs off the lead. I shouted to them please put your dogs on a lead and I had an argument because they refused to do it. He said I know these dogs won’t chase sheep so I won’t put them on a lead.
“If someone goes out into a field and sees two dogs off their leads, they think why should my dog be on one.
“You can’t have one rule for one dog and another for others.”
5 Comments
Stanmer Park used to be grazed by cows but over the past few years there have been sheep too. In such a popular walking and cycling area, this isn’t really a good idea as there are many fields nearby which don’t have such a high level of public access and use
Yes, dogs should be under control. But the world isn’t perfect and the farmer seems to be risking the welfare of their sheep when there are other better alternatives nearby. The farmer also seems to have a poor understanding of the law, believing that all dogs must be on lead. No, they should be under control and have a legal right to be off lead on public footpaths. Saying this, I always have my dogs on lead near sheep for the reason he gives of setting an example to others. But trying to enforce a law that doesn’t exist will just stress out the farmer.
My advice to the farmer. Ensure signs are good – the council signs are terrible and tiny (just over the size of a business card). I spoke to someone who was unaware of the sheep and said “is that what the sign says, I don’t have my reading glasses with me”. The council signs also stay up all the time, so most of the time they are ignored as the fields are empty of livestock!
Recently there have been some larger handwritten A4 signs, that is what is needed
Also, I do question the move from cows to sheep in such a busy area. Even without dogs, sheep can be upset by cyclists, drones etc which also use this busy space. So wonder if their welfare is best helped by being elsewhere….
All sounds incredibly entitled. Put your dog on a lead unless you own the land you’re standing on: problem solved.
Yes, we are allowed to walk on public footpaths and have dogs off lead. That’s the law.
Very few people can afford to have acres of land which they own themselves – so I’m not sure how your suggestion works for anyone but the landed gentry! If we are to obey the animal welfare laws and allow dogs natural behaviour then we have to walk on public footpaths, parks etc. Yes, this needs to be done under control. Remember this is publically owned land with footpaths across it. You now also have to pay to park there (and so, effectively, pay to visit it)
Perhaps more entitled is the farmer who believes that a dog should be killed after the event. He finds it a pity that the dog hasn’t been put down. That’s worrying as you have to question if he really does care for animals. Yes, the dog shouldn’t be allowed to worry sheep again, but that can be done by management, training and the owner behaving differently. Killing the dog doesn’t seem fair (different situation during an attack to save sheep lives, but afterwards seems vindictive)
Nick, I would be more than happy to discuss with you why the alternative option s are not options. The mixed grazing of sheep and cattle on the downs is crucial for the control of ragwort, a poisonous weed to cattle and horses, and to offer better biodiversity, not to mention other benefits, resulting in less chemical s being used etc etc. As well as this, that is still part of a farm, which although owed by Brighton is rented out. Not only this, the sheep that is pictured in this article is actually not in stanmer but one of two sheep attacked about half a mile away. The sheep that was attacked and referenced in the article had to be shot straight away.
Peter, that’s interesting. But if we’re saying that the only option is sheep then there needs to be a way found to keep them safe in such a busy leisure area. Perhaps with fencing which routes walkers, cyclists and others away from sheep and can be changed and flexible as they move areas. Not easy, and costly I imagine but the council is now gaining parking revenue which should pay for this
In my view 99.9% of walkers, cyclists, drone flyers, dog owners etc are responsible. But in such a busy area with thousands of visitors each week, then even a tiny fraction of irresponsible people will cause issues. If there really are no other options but to have sheep included in the mix here – then they need to be protected. And that will need more thought and investment than a few signs in such a busy area. If not, then we’ll just have to accept sheep deaths each year which I don’t think anyone wants….