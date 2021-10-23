Police arrest suspected drug driver as crash leaves Brighton motorcyclist in hospital

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving after a crash left a motorcyclist fro Brighton in hospital with serious injuries.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Friday 22 October): “The motorcyclist – a 31-year-old man from Brighton – remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“The driver of the Citroen C4 involved in the collision – a 55-year-old man from Worthing – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

“He has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.”

The crash happened on the M23 on Wednesday 20 October on an evening when part of the motorway was closed because of flooding as a result of the wet weather.

Late on Wednesday night, Sussex Police said: “Witnesses are sought to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the M23 southbound.

“The male rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, which occurred near Pease Pottage about 9.10pm.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Op Maywood.

“In the meantime, due to the adverse weather conditions, the M23 has been closed in both directions between Crawley and Pease Pottage.

“The closure is likely to remain in place for some hours and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. Highways workers are on scene.”