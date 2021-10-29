Police sergeant faces court charged with assault

A police sergeant faces court charged with assaulting a youth while he was in custody.

Ian Cheesman, 52, who went to school in Brighton, is due to appear in court next month, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 16 November, charged with assault.

“The assault occurred on Tuesday 6 April and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.

“Cheesman, a Sussex Police sergeant, is suspended from duty.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”