Police sergeant faces court charged with assault
A police sergeant faces court charged with assaulting a youth while he was in custody.
Ian Cheesman, 52, who went to school in Brighton, is due to appear in court next month, Sussex Police said.
The force said: “Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 16 November, charged with assault.
“The assault occurred on Tuesday 6 April and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.
“Cheesman, a Sussex Police sergeant, is suspended from duty.
“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”
