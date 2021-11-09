‘Everybody In Love’ with JLS at Brighton concert

JLS + CASSA JACKSON + DJ WILL MANNING – BRIGHTON CENTRE 8.11.21

I’ve been a huge JLS fan since I was a teenager. I supported them through their X-Factor journey and I went to a concert on every tour they did. I had all the merchandise—I’m talking hoodies, t-shirts, bags, and bedding! I brought all of their albums, I even had a signed copy of ‘Jukebox’ which was my prize possession. My long car journey soundtrack of choice was always JLS. I must admit, I squealed like my teenage self when ‘Eternal Love’ was released earlier this year. After a couple of rescheduled dates, I was thrilled to finally get to go to the ‘Beat Again Tour’. I squeezed into an old ‘I love Aston’ t-shirt and headed to the Brighton Centre. Needless to say, I was buzzing to see them after they broke up nearly eight years ago.

The night started with London based singer-songwriter Cassa Jackson. Jackson calls her music “songs about relationships” and “sassy break up songs.” Her EP ‘I Don’t Like It When You Talk About’ was released in October 2021. After finishing her degree at Bristol University, Jackson has continued to spend time working on her music. Jackson showed musical talent from a young age, and in 2017 she was scouted to do a solo performance at Wembley Arena for the ‘Voice in a Million’ charity event. Jackson is a rising star, with her Spotify and TikTok following increasing daily.

Jackson was excited to play a show on her birthday to such a receptive and warm audience. She joked that being a support act for JLS was very fitting as she’s at the stage in her love life before them—whilst they’re all happy with their partners and kids, she’s writing break-up songs and crushing on one of her male friends. She even told us that the boy she wrote her love songs about doesn’t know they’re about him! My favourite song was ‘Parallel Universe’; for me it really struck a chord and the lyrics were so beautiful. It’s an emotional heartbreak song about unrequited love and I could feel Jackson’s heartache come through with every word. It’s been added to my playlist, I love it. Jackson was an expert at tone shifts when she went from heartbreak song ‘New Horizons’ to sassy break-up song ‘Knives.’ Jackson is a talented singer and I’d recommend her to anyone who likes artists like Dodie and Orla Gartland. I’m looking forward to her releasing new music and hopefully doing a tour of her own.

Cassa Jackson’s setlist: ‘New Horizons’, ‘Knives’, ‘Parallel Universe’, ‘I Don’t Like it When You Talk About Her’, ‘Suits U’, ‘Love’s A Losing Battle.’

www.cassajackson.co.uk

In the intermission DJ Will Manning brought remixes to get the crowd going. He played an eclectic mix of songs, my highlight was the ‘Macarena’—it was brilliant watching the whole crowd dance along. He also played ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘Replay,’ ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ and ‘Ceiling Can’t Hold Us.’ He really prepped us for JLS with an electric atmosphere.

Then JLS sprung to the stage and the crowd erupted with screaming. JLS consists of Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes, and Oritsé Williams. Originally called UFO, JLS were runners up of the X-Factor in 2008. Their first two singles ‘Beat Again’ and ‘Everybody In Love’ both hit number one in the UK charts. Their self-titled debut album was released on the 9th November 2009. Their 2010 album ‘Outta This World’ was certified double platinum in 2011. Their third album ‘Jukebox’ was released in 2011. In 2012 they released their fourth album ‘Evolution’. The band went their separate ways in 2013 and announced their final album ‘Goodbye—The Greatest Hits’ (which I cried over). In 2020 JLS officially announced they were getting back together to tour (which I, again, cried over). On 3rd September 2021 they released their new single ‘Eternal Love.’ Their new album ‘2.0’ comes out on 3rd December 2021, and I’ve already asked ‘Santa’ for a copy this Christmas! Their new single ‘Postcard’ drops today (9th November 2021) so get listening! I’ve been listening to it all morning and it’s brilliant.

I said that Aston would do a backflip tonight and he proved me right by doing one during the first song! ‘The Club Is Alive’ was the perfect place to start and the whole audience were on their feet dancing. The atmosphere was electric from the offset and I love being surrounded by other super fans.

The night was just tune after tune, which I expected as a former teenage superfan! Next came ‘Do You Feel What I Feel’ which is one of my favourite JLS dance tracks. I couldn’t stop screaming the lyrics back at them. When ‘One Shot’ started playing I was ecstatic to see the boys perform the music video dance. ‘One Shot’ is one of my personal favourites and I couldn’t stop with my over dramatic dancing. I was enthralled during the whole song and it reminded me of watching the music video repeatedly on YouTube.

I can’t pick a favourite JLS song, evident when each time a song played I kept deciding it was my favourite! Whilst I can’t pick a favourite, ‘Love You More’ is definitely in my top tier! It hits me in the heart every time I hear it. I feel the same way about ‘Take A Chance On Me’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut.’ During all three songs I was having the time of my life. I was proud of myself with how much of the Tinie Tempah rap I remembered during ‘Eyes Wide Shut.’

There came a point in the night where the audience got to choose songs. I knew I’d be happy with whatever the audience chose. I was gutted that the rest of the audience didn’t cheer as loud as I did for ‘Keep You’ because I would’ve loved to hear that song live, it was always one of my favourites as a teenager. Nevertheless, during the audience choice segment we were treated to snippets of: ‘Private’, ‘Tightrope’, ‘Only Making Love’, ‘I Know What She Likes’, ‘Better For You’, ‘Umbrella’, and ‘So Many Girls.’ It showed real talent to have prepared for audience choices and it was great to hear some more obscure songs played. I wish ‘Pieces Of My Heart’ was a choice because even though it’s a B-Side single, it’s one of my favourites!

The banter between the boys was hilarious. JB noticed a sign in the audience which read “JB can we have a turkey for Christmas?” Aston said that there’s no way JB will give anyone a turkey because he wouldn’t even give the boys a turkey. JB said he’d speak to them at the end of the show (much to Aston’s dismay) so you never know, maybe they did get a turkey from JB’s farm! They turned the sign around and it said “our hotel ran out of towels, can we have yours!” I love seeing people’s homemade signs, and this one certainly was creative!

When ‘Beat Again’ started, I couldn’t stop screaming! It was great getting to scream-sing one of my favourite lyrics from when I was a teenager: “would it always haunt you baby, that you missed your chance to save me.” Back in 2009 when Bebo was a popular social media, that lyric was my wallpaper header! The nostalgia of the song hit, as their first single this was the song that reinforced my love for JLS and confirmed that I was right to back them as my X-Factor winner! As the song finished, the boys disappeared from the stage by falling straight through the trap doors! We all stood in anticipation of an encore.

The encore came and started with ‘Proud.’ I very nearly cried watching the video of the boys with their families, seeing the love they have for each other was heart-warming. As the boys were doing their closing speech they spoke about how much has changed since their X-Factor days. Marvin said that between them they have eight children, joking that the JLS branded condoms didn’t work for them! It really made everyone laugh and just highlighted the chemistry between them. Watching them hug and dance together made me feel so warm and happy. After ‘Proud’ the boys said it was the end of the show and I was so shocked because they hadn’t played one of my favourite songs, which is also one of their most popular songs. Luckily, they were just teasing us and played the brilliant ‘Everybody In Love.’ The show ended with the boys singing the line “JLS forever” and as an X-Factor days fan it made me tear up. I felt like I’ve been there forever and will continue to be there. The whole night was so nostalgic and I was transported back to being a teenager and seeing JLS for the first time. JLS put on an incredible show and I’m still buzzing from the atmosphere of an unforgettable night.

JLS setlist:

‘The Club Is Alive’

‘Do You Feel What I Feel’

‘One Shot’

‘Take A Chance On Me’

‘Eyes Wide Shut’

‘Only Tonight’

‘Day One’

‘Love You More’

‘Private’ / ‘Only Making Love’ / ‘I Know What She Like’ / ‘Better for You’ / ‘Tightrope’/ ‘Umbrella’/ ‘So Many Girls’

‘Close To You’

Intermission (‘If I Ever’)

‘Hottest Girl In The World’

‘She Makes Me Wanna’

‘Eternal Love’

‘Beat Again’

(encore)

‘Proud’

‘Everybody In Love’

Connect with JLS:

Website / Instagram / Facebook