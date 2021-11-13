Brighton firefighters help tackle houseboat fire

Firefighters from Brighton were called out to help tackle a houseboat fire yesterday evening (Friday 12 November).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said last night: “Four fire appliances from Newhaven, Seaford, Roedean and Preston Circus community fire stations are currently dealing with a fire on a houseboat on Denton Island, Newhaven.

“Crews are using breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one main jet and a hydrant to tackle the fire which has also spread to a second boat.”

Later the fire service added: “As of 8.15pm the fire on a boat on Denton Island, Newhaven, has been put out.

“Crews remain at the scene damping down any hot spots.

“All persons have been accounted for.

“An investigation in to the cause will take place.”