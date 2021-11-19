Portslade man goes missing

A man from Portslade has gone missing, prompting the police to issue a public appeal for help to find him.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 19 November): “Police are concerned for the welfare of Ben O’Connor, 30, who has been missing from the Portslade area since 2pm on Friday 19 November.

“Ben is described as white, 5ft 11in, with light brown hair, wearing a long grey camouflage jacket.

“If you see Ben or know where he is, do not approach him but contact the police right away on 999 or 101, quoting serial 746 of 19/11.”