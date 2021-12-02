Toads Hole Valley to hold online event this evening

The developer behind plans to build 880 homes at Toads Hole Valley, in Hove, is due to hold an online information event this evening (Thursday 2 December).

The event is taking place almost 24 hours after a residents’ meeting at The Nevill pub in Hove last night (Wednesday 1 December).

To attend the meeting, which is scheduled to take place from 6pm to 7.30pm, register here.

A planning application was submitted three years ago by Toads Hole Valley Limited, Pecla Investments Limited and Robert Mark Simon, 66, a solicitor from Shoreham.

In a leaflet to neighbours, the developer said: “Since our consultation event in July 2021, the project team have been working extensively, examining the feedback received alongside the technical data.

“The project team has a number of updates which we would like to share with you.

“We invite you to an online event informing you on the progress of the Toads Hole Valley planning proposals.

“A recording of the event will be available on the website for those who are unable to attend.”

Those organising the meeting yesterday had concerns about the effect of the Toads Hole Valley scheme on traffic and wildlife.

Gareth Hall, who lives in the Goldstone Valley and Hove Park area, said previously: “With a population of around 3,500 people, workplaces for 1,800 and a 900-pupil school, the development will increase traffic on local Hove roads by 40 per cent.

“Toads Hole Valley, the recently agreed Sackville development and other builds planned in Brighton and Hove will increase the population by around 23,000 people.”