Met Office issues wind warning as Storm Barra approaches

The Met Office has issued a weather warning with Storm Barra expected to sweep in tomorrow (Tuesday 7 December).

The official forecaster said: “Strong winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday, with potential travel disruption in places.”

The warning covers most of tomorrow from 9am until midnight.

The Met Office added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

It also warned people to expect some delays to road, rail and air transport, with some bus and train journeys possibly taking longer.

And, it said, high-sided vehicles could face delays on exposed routes and bridges while there could also be some short-term loss of power and other services.

The storm – the second of the winter after Storm Arwen which struck the weekend before last – was named by the Irish Met Office.

The weather warning was issued yesterday afternoon (Sunday 5 December) and covered most of the country as a deep area of low pressure moved across the Atlantic.

Wind speeds of between 30mph to 40mph are expected, with gusts predicted to reach almost 55mph in Brighton and Hove and a third of an inch of rain forecast to fall.