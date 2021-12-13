Shed Seven postpone Brighton Dome concert due to members of tour party testing positive for Covid

The acclaimed York five piece and one of the leading lights of Britpop, Shed Seven, have released a statement regarding their forthcoming concerts which includes the Brighton Dome show scheduled for Tuesday 14th December. It reads thus:

Those that have tickets for the Brighton show should keep their eyes peeled for a new date announcement or contact the ticket supplier for further information.

Shed Seven, have achieved great success since they burst onto the scene in 1994. The Sheds have so far released five studio albums including 2017’s top 10 album ‘Instant Pleasures’ and this year marks the 25th anniversary of their landmark album ‘A Maximum High’, featuring the anthems ‘Going For Gold’ and ‘Getting Better’.

For further information on Shed Seven, visit www.shedseven.com