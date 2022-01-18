Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 1

The European champions lead Albion at the break but the Seagulls have had the majority of the possession in the first half.

Jakub Moder should have scored in the first five minutes after great play from Danny Welbeck but Albion’s Polish international dragged his shot agonisingly wide.

Albion have had other efforts through Welbeck and Steve Alzate – but were undone by a superb long range snapshot from Hakem Ziyech which saw Robert Sanchez grasping at thin air.

Tariq Lamptey has been the star turn for Albion so far with his pace and mazy runs while Adam Webster has looked commanding striding out of defence – almost Lawrensonesque.

All to play for.