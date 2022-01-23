Half time with Hodges – Leicester City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

A game so far high on half chances but no real breakthrough for either team.

Albion’s best chance fell to Jakub Moder but he was slightly impeded by Neal Maupay as he stooped to head towards goal.

Ademola Lookman and James Madison have both brought routine saves from Albion keeper Robert Sanchez.

Neal Maupay and Pascal Gross have had two of those half chances which were well wide – as did Alexis Mac Allister towards the end of the half but blasted high and wide.