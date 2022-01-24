BREAKING NEWS

‘Hello 2022’ – new acts showcase event

Posted On 24 Jan 2022
GRANDMAS HOUSE + NUHA RUBY RA + LEGSS + HEARTWORMS – THE OLD BLUE LAST, SHOREDITCH, LONDON 17.1.22

Tonight’s show at The Old Blue Last in Shoreditch is part of the ‘DIY Hello 2022’ series of shows. These shows are held every January, with the intention of showcasing the best of London’s up-and-coming bands. The shows are carefully curated, and tonight’s is a prime example.

Heartworms live at The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch, London 17.1.22 (pic Kevin Wakefield)

Opening act Heartworms present some interesting post-punk. The singer wears a Che Guevara beret (complete with red star) with considerable conviction. Her vocals have a deadpan delivery and she has a glacial stage presence, although she does turn and flash quick smiles to her bandmates when she thinks that the audience won’t see. The keyboard player uses a theremin, which is a far too rarely used instrument. Heartworms are an interesting band who I feel would reward further investigation.

Heartworms can be found on Facebook.

Legss live at The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch, London 17.1.22 (pic Kevin Wakefield)

The next act, Legss, entertain us with some angular post-punk with interesting time signatures. They are reminiscent of Gang Of Four to an extent, but that notwithstanding there is nothing that’s predictable in their entire set, which makes them interesting and challenging to an equal extent. This is a good thing incidentally. They border on art-rock, with spoken word elements that remind me of John Cale. Wish they could have played for longer.

Check out Legss on Bandcamp.

Nuha Ruby Ra live at The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch, London 17.1.22 (pics Kevin Wakefield)

Nuha Ruby Ra is next on the bill. I saw her at the Rockaway Beach Festival earlier in the month – Read the review HERE. I was awestruck then, and remain so tonight. This time she looks different: resplendent in a blue wig, a red PVC raincoat and square 1970s glasses. Her set seems to be the same, ululation included. However, it’s only been nine days since I last saw her so I can forgive her that! Her show is utterly and absolutely performance art. Even the way that she replaces her microphones in their stands looks like a religious ritual. There is nothing unconsidered in her performance whatsoever. It’s fascinating stuff.

Find out more about Nuha Ruby Ra at www.nuharubyra.com

Grandmas House live at The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch, London 17.1.22 (pic Kevin Wakefield)

Grandmas House describe themselves on their Facebook page as a “surfy post punk 3 piece with too much energy”. I must confess that I didn’t spot any surf influences, but as regards energy they seem to have that in spades! They’re certainly at the rockier end of post-punk that’s for sure. Grandma’s House are a very assured live band with two excellent lead vocals in guitarist Yasmin Berndt and drummer Poppy Dodgson. They’re touring the UK until the end of January, so if you have the chance to see them grab it with both hands.

Check out Grandmas House on Bandcamp.

